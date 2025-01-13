Avenue Supermarts: Margin pressure, new chief in investor cart
Summary
- Avenue’s operating margin fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in the December quarter.
The Avenue Supermarts Ltd stock is back to square one. Investors were thrilled when the company, which runs the DMart supermarket chain of stores, said earlier this month that its December quarter (Q3FY25) standalone year-on-year revenue growth came in at 17.5%. The better-than-expected show meant Avenue’s shares closed almost 12% higher on 3 January.