Is the worst behind for DMart?
For a while now, Avenue Supermarts Ltd has been finding it tough to boost sales from its high-margin general merchandise and apparel business. This is a key reason why the profit margins of the company, which runs the DMart supermarket retail chain, have suffered in the past several quarters. Take the three months ended September (Q2FY24). Stand-alone Ebitda margin stood at 8.1%, down 48 basis points from the year-ago period. This is the fifth quarter where the measure has fallen year-on-year.