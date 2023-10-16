Is the worst behind for DMart?

According to DMart, for the half year ended September, contribution from the general merchandise and apparel segment stood at 23.2%, down from 24.8% in the same period last year. A good part of this drop was offset by an increase in contribution from the foods segment. It is this unfavourable combination that is hurting margins. Recall that the contribution from the general merchandise and apparel segment had stood at 28.3% before the pandemic (FY19). What is causing this segment to be bogged down? There seem to be two main reasons. One, rising competition in apparels from formats such as Reliance Trends and Zudio (Trent Ltd’s value fashion concept). Two, inflationary pressures are curbing consumers’ ability to spend on discretionary items.

