Avenue Supermarts is a question of valuations
Summary
- The survival and even growth of value retailers like DMart is very likely. But investors need to ask themselves if the valuation is worth it.
The September quarter (Q2FY25) update of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates supermarket chain DMart, was muted. Revenue from operations at ₹14,050 crore rose 14% year-on-year in Q2FY25 compared with 19% a year earlier. Average store count increased 12% in Q2FY25 and sales per store grew just about 2%. Consequently, the stock fell by 4% on Friday. Even after discounting the overall weak sentiment in the Indian stock market lately, the stock price reaction reflects the disappointment of investors.