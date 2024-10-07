Avenue Supermarts is a question of valuations

The September quarter (Q2FY25) update of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates supermarket chain DMart, was muted. Revenue from operations at ₹14,050 crore rose 14% year-on-year in Q2FY25 compared with 19% a year earlier. Average store count increased 12% in Q2FY25 and sales per store grew just about 2%. Consequently, the stock fell by 4% on Friday. Even after discounting the overall weak sentiment in the Indian stock market lately, the stock price reaction reflects the disappointment of investors.

While DMart's growth rate may have slowed, it is too early to write off value-retailing even though quick commerce is gaining ground in urban areas. The term value retailing refers to buyers attracted by discounted prices, whereas quick commerce consumers look for more convenience even at higher prices, including delivery charges. Value retailing is here to stay as there are still a lot of price-conscious customers.

Quick commerce has its limitations: it operates in a maximum of five kilometre radius in densely populated areas with high income households, and requires scale. Therefore, the survival and even growth of value retailers like DMart is very likely. But from investors’ point of view, they have to ask themselves at what valuation it is worth to look at DMart given that its profitability has relatively less room to expand compared to competitor Trent.

The stock price of Trent has been soaring, but that can be justified to some extent as the company’s profitability is much higher than that of DMart. Trent is mainly into general merchandise and apparel (GM&A) retailing which fetched gross margin of 45% and an Ebitda margin of 15% for FY24. DMart earns only about 25%-30% of its revenue from GM&A, with remaining contribution from grocery and food sales. Hence, its profitability is much lower at gross margin of 15% and an Ebitda margin of 8% for FY24.

Generally, growth companies are better valued using PEG or P/E divided by EPS growth, as P/E fails to capture future growth potential of the company. When a company's PEG exceeds 1x, it's considered overvalued while a stock with a PEG of less than 1x is considered undervalued. DMart is trading at a forward P/E of 75x based on Bloomberg consensus EPS for FY26 and EPS growth is unlikely to exceed 35%, translating into PEG of about 2x.

One of the reasons for DMart not getting aggressive on store count expansion could be the rising capital cost of setting up a new store.

A Dolat Capital Market report shows that the company’s capex per store has risen from ₹28 crore in FY17 to ₹68 crore in FY24, with capex per square foot also moving up in tandem. Even if there could be location-specific increase in cost of setting up new stores, higher capex raises the decision-making bar in terms of return on capital employed (ROCE) at the time of setting up a new store.

DMart’s strong balance sheet with no debt suggests that it has the potential to ramp up store additions, but the real bottleneck is the availability of unit-economics friendly real-estate. As same-store sales growth remains muted, it is imperative for the company to be aggressive on store count for achieving higher growth rate in sales and profit to justify the elevated valuation. Looking at the normal period post Covid, the stock hit lifetime high of ₹5,900 in October 2021 and has still not reached anywhere close to that in almost three years, currently at ₹4,738.