Avenue Supermarts is a question of valuations

The stock price of Trent has been soaring, but that can be justified to some extent as the company’s profitability is much higher than that of DMart. Trent is mainly into general merchandise and apparel (GM&A) retailing which fetched gross margin of 45% and an Ebitda margin of 15% for FY24. DMart earns only about 25%-30% of its revenue from GM&A, with remaining contribution from grocery and food sales. Hence, its profitability is much lower at gross margin of 15% and an Ebitda margin of 8% for FY24.