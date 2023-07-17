Markets
DMart needs a wardrobe upgrade
SummaryStandalone year-on-year revenue growth in the three months ended June (Q1FY24) has dropped for the fourth consecutive time.
In recent times, Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s earnings print has been a story of the same trends, quarter after quarter. Avenue runs the DMart supermarket retail chain. Standalone year-on-year revenue growth in the three months ended June (Q1FY24) has dropped for the fourth consecutive time. On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis, DMart clocked 19% revenue growth in Q1 to ₹11,584 crore. However, here too, the growth rate has been declining and Q1 marks the fifth consecutive instance of drop.On profit margins too, there is not much comfort.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×