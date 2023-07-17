DMart needs a wardrobe upgrade

Investors are visibly upset. DMart’s shares fell by more than 3% on Monday. Note that the stock performance has been muted post results in the previous three quarters as well. The silver lining, however, is that the general merchandise contribution is recovering and inching towards pre-pandemic levels, said DMart. General merchandise & apparel contribution stood at 28.3% in FY19 versus 23% in FY23. Of course, a recovery is helpful, particularly in the apparel category. “DMart needs to restructure its apparel business given new threat perception, which will take a few quarters for turnaround," analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a 15 July report. The broking firm also notes that structural competitive pressures from mass market apparel companies such as Zudio and Reliance Trends weighed on Q1 margin performance. Zudio is Trent Ltd’s value fashion concept. For now, given this backdrop, analysts have slashed their earnings estimates for DMart. For instance, ICICI Securities has cut earnings estimates by 6.5%/8.4% for FY24/25.