Avenue Supermarts’ Q2 earnings-revenue mismatch is a problem

Avenue Supermarts’ revenue growth performance was already known from its September quarter (Q2FY27) update on 3 October, so margins were in the spotlight when results were announced on Saturday. Here, investors must brace for some disappointment, as margins have dipped.
Standalone Ebitda margin decreased by 102 basis points (bps) sequentially and contracted 28 bps year-on-year to 7.3% in Q2, coming in below expectations. Ebitda increased by 14% year-on-year to ₹1,403 crore. Some analysts have now trimmed their earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28.