Avenue Supermarts’ Q3 margin is the best in quarters. Will the party continue for long?
Summary
Factoring in the better margins, some analysts have raised their earnings estimates but investors aren’t too thrilled, with DMart's stock rising just marginally on Monday.
Margins stole the limelight at Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday, when the retailer announced its earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY26).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story