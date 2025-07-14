Avenue Supermarts Q1: More of the same amid clouds of competition and high costs
Continued competitive intensity in the FMCG sector hurt gross margin, and operating costs jumped thanks to efforts to improve service levels, capacity building and inflation in entry-level wages.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the DMart supermarket chain of stores, began FY26 on a dull note. Sure, standalone Ebitda margin for the three months ended June (Q1FY26) expanded from Q4FY25’s multi-quarter lows, but the measure was down year-on-year for the fifth straight quarter. Q1FY26 Ebitda margin came in at 8.24%, up a cool 146 basis points sequentially, but down 66 bps versus the same period last year. Consequently, Q1FY26 Ebitda at ₹1,313 crore grew 7.6% year-on-year, lower than the 10.8% growth seen in FY25.