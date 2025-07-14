Avenue Supermarts Q1: More of the same amid clouds of competition and high costs

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the DMart supermarket chain of stores, began FY26 on a dull note. Sure, standalone Ebitda margin for the three months ended June (Q1FY26) expanded from Q4FY25’s multi-quarter lows, but the measure was down year-on-year for the fifth straight quarter. Q1FY26 Ebitda margin came in at 8.24%, up a cool 146 basis points sequentially, but down 66 bps versus the same period last year. Consequently, Q1FY26 Ebitda at ₹1,313 crore grew 7.6% year-on-year, lower than the 10.8% growth seen in FY25.