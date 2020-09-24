Avenue Supermarts stock has lost some lustre on fears of competition

“The Reliance Retail-Future Group deal has consolidated the market further, making it better for incumbents," Edelweiss Securities Ltd’s analysts said in a report on 23 September. “What would have been worrisome is if a company with an unproven execution record were up against Reliance plus Future Retail. DMart’s execution has been proficient, which makes it highly probable that it would also partake of the benefits of this opportunity with Reliance."