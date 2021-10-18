Avenue Supermarts stock up more than 7% on decent Q2 earnings; hits new high

Same-store sales growth also turned positive in the September quarter. The company has added 26 new stores in the last 12 months, taking the total store count to 246 with a retail business area of 9.44 million sq. ft. The company management said that it has done a soft launch of its e-commerce business DMart Ready in Surat and Vadodara. With that, the DMart Ready business now has a presence across seven regions. These are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, and Vadodara, the management added.