Avenue Supermarts stock up more than 7% on decent Q2 earnings; hits new high

Avenue Supermarts stock up more than 7% on decent Q2 earnings; hits new high2 min read . 09:48 AM IST
- The Street has rewarded the stock for its impressive earnings recovery
The Avenue Supermarts Ltd stock is on fire. Shares of the company surged more than 7% on the NSE in Monday's opening, reacting to its solid September quarter, which were announced on Saturday last week. With this latest up move, the stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹5,900 on the NSE intraday.
The Street has rewarded the stock for its impressive earnings recovery. Among the key highlights were its consolidated revenue growth of around 47% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis and its standalone revenue at ₹7,650 crore was 30% higher than pre-covid levels. Analysts say, this indicates strong recovery compared with Q1FY22, which was 13% down versus pre-covid levels.
Ebitda margin rose by 253 basis points (bps) to 8.8% y-o-y. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Further, Gross margin expanded by 194bps on a sequential basis and 25bps y-o-y to 14.3% in Q2FY22.
Same-store sales growth also turned positive in the September quarter. The company has added 26 new stores in the last 12 months, taking the total store count to 246 with a retail business area of 9.44 million sq. ft. The company management said that it has done a soft launch of its e-commerce business DMart Ready in Surat and Vadodara. With that, the DMart Ready business now has a presence across seven regions. These are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, and Vadodara, the management added.
“Unlike other retail categories, grocery retailers such as D-Mart have seen a limited impact and swift recovery from covid-19, with healthy margin improvement. We revise our Ebitda/PAT estimates by around 15%, primarily led by margin improvement, as revenue recovery was largely factored in. This further provides DMart with added ammunition to compete," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report.
Meanwhile, the optimism aided by ongoing normalization in store operations and improving footfalls, is well reflected in the stock's last one year's performance. With returns of around 170%, the stock has comfortably beaten benchmark index Nifty50 which has rallied by 55% in the same duration.
