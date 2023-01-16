Avenue’s poor sales mix is a drag

In Q3, D-Mart has further expanded its e-commerce operations in four new cities. The number of store additions last quarter were soft at only four stores, taking the total count to 306. Analysts expect store additions to be higher in the ongoing March quarter as seen in previous years. Meanwhile, D-Mart is in the process of starting a pharmacy shop-in-shop via its subsidiary, Reflect Healthcare and Retail Pvt. Ltd at one of its stores. This is yet another pilot and will help the company use its existing store infrastructure. However, near-term benefits from this move would be limited.

