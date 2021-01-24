Aviation  firms’  losses  to  lower  sequentially; demand revival is key

To be sure, market leader InterGlobe finds itself in a sweet spot in these troubled times, thanks to its strong balance sheet. As of end-September, it had free cash worth almost ₹7,000 crore and restricted cash of nearly ₹11,000 crore. Plus, the airline has gained domestic market share during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the InterGlobe stock has gained about 25% since October-end, suggesting investors are factoring a good deal of optimism into the price. “Given the sharp run up in the stock price and valuations at around 9 times FY22 adjusted EV/ Ebitdar, we place our rating Under Review and will evaluate rating/ estimates post 3Q results," said Gala. EV is enterprise value. Ebitdar is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and lease rentals; a key measure of profitability for airlines.

