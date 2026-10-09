AWL Agri’s growth metrics improve in Q2, but margins remain a pain point

AWL delivered 12% year-on-year volume growth and 24% revenue growth in Q2, led by strong momentum in its food and FMCG portfolio and industry essentials. The edible oil business delivered steady volume growth, the company said. For perspective, volume and revenue growth stood at 7% and 18%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. AWL’s numbers also exceeded Nuvama Institutional Equities’ Q2 estimates of 6% volume growth and 14% revenue growth.