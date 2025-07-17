AWL Agri's food ambitions are growing. It must fix the oil business first.

AWL is preparing for a stronger second half of FY26, with ₹500-600 crore of capex planned for the year, including ₹100 crore in maintenance. But edible oils must lead the rebound. The near-term question is simple: will falling palm oil prices revive volumes and restore margin confidence? AWL is guiding for stability, but investors will want proof of it. The stock trades at 26 times estimated FY27 earnings, as per Bloomberg. Valuations are not demanding. If pricing trends hold, the oil business could shine again.