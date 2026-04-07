Shares of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) are down 36% since 21 November after Adani group’s exit. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹171.19 on 16 March, amid muted financials for the nine months ended December (9MFY26), which added to the pressure.
AWL Agri shares down 36% since Adani's exit. Q4 update suggests worst is over
SummaryAWL’s valuations are appealing, with the stock trading at about 19 times FY27 estimated earnings. But investors must closely track the volatility in prices of raw materials, which form nearly 90% of sales.
Shares of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) are down 36% since 21 November after Adani group’s exit. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹171.19 on 16 March, amid muted financials for the nine months ended December (9MFY26), which added to the pressure.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More