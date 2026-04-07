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AWL Agri shares down 36% since Adani's exit. Q4 update suggests worst is over

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read7 Apr 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Edible oil, which contributed 80% of FY26 revenue, led Q4 growth with volumes rising 17% aided by lower imports from neighbouring countries.
Edible oil, which contributed 80% of FY26 revenue, led Q4 growth with volumes rising 17% aided by lower imports from neighbouring countries.((Mint))
Summary

AWL’s valuations are appealing, with the stock trading at about 19 times FY27 estimated earnings. But investors must closely track the volatility in prices of raw materials, which form nearly 90% of sales.

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Shares of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) are down 36% since 21 November after Adani group’s exit. The stock hit a 52-week low of 171.19 on 16 March, amid muted financials for the nine months ended December (9MFY26), which added to the pressure.

Shares of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) are down 36% since 21 November after Adani group’s exit. The stock hit a 52-week low of 171.19 on 16 March, amid muted financials for the nine months ended December (9MFY26), which added to the pressure.

But the worst may be over. Its March quarter (Q4FY26) business update reveals sales volumes grew by 13% year-on-year. This compares with just 1% volume growth in 9MFY26, pulling down FY26 growth to 5%. Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates AWL’s Q4 Ebitda growth at 20% year-on-year, vis-à-vis a similar drop in 9MFY26.

But the worst may be over. Its March quarter (Q4FY26) business update reveals sales volumes grew by 13% year-on-year. This compares with just 1% volume growth in 9MFY26, pulling down FY26 growth to 5%. Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates AWL’s Q4 Ebitda growth at 20% year-on-year, vis-à-vis a similar drop in 9MFY26.

Also Read | Marico finds earnings tailwind as peers battle cost shocks

Edible oil, which contributed 80% of AWL’s FY26 revenue, led Q4 show, clocking 17% volume growth aided by lower imports from neighbouring countries. It saw a modest 2% rise in 9MFY26. Value growth in Q4 was higher at 21%, helped by 4-5 price hike per litre taken by the edible oil industry in March.

Cost advantage

AWL benefits from access to the global linkages of its Singapore-based parent, Wilmar International. Also, ports-based processing units reduce logistics cost, helping them maintain about 20% share in the domestic market in a low-margin business. Edible oil Ebit margin fell 219 basis points year-on-year in 9MFY26 to 1.7% due to higher raw material costs.

Industry essentials, used as an ingredient in producing soaps, detergents, etc., volumes grew by 14%, versus 6% growth in 9MFY26. The segment contributed 12% of FY26 revenue. Some industrial essentials products are made from the by-products of the edible oil segment, providing AWL a cost advantage.

Also Read | Why is Escorts Kubota underperforming the booming tractor sector?

However, food & FMCG business remained subdued, clocking just 1% growth, slightly better than the 2% drop in 9MFY26, due to weak institutional exports. The segment is scaling up its retail network, after AWL exited the government-to-government business in Q4FY25.

The number of outlets rose by 14% in FY26, largely in rural areas, helping the branded rice business report 30% year-on-year growth in Q4FY26. Alternate channels, e-commerce, q-commerce and modern trade, saw continued traction, rising 43% in the quarter.

AWL’s valuations are appealing, with the stock trading at about 19 times FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. But investors must closely track the volatility in prices of raw materials, which form nearly 90% of sales. Besides, investments to scale the food & FMCG business may keep the segment’s margins under pressure in the near term.

Also Read | DMart expands aggressively. Key factors to watch
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Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAWL Agri shares down 36% since Adani's exit. Q4 update suggests worst is over

AWL Agri shares down 36% since Adani's exit. Q4 update suggests worst is over

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read7 Apr 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Edible oil, which contributed 80% of FY26 revenue, led Q4 growth with volumes rising 17% aided by lower imports from neighbouring countries.
Edible oil, which contributed 80% of FY26 revenue, led Q4 growth with volumes rising 17% aided by lower imports from neighbouring countries.((Mint))
Summary

AWL’s valuations are appealing, with the stock trading at about 19 times FY27 estimated earnings. But investors must closely track the volatility in prices of raw materials, which form nearly 90% of sales.

Gift this article

Shares of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) are down 36% since 21 November after Adani group’s exit. The stock hit a 52-week low of 171.19 on 16 March, amid muted financials for the nine months ended December (9MFY26), which added to the pressure.

Shares of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) are down 36% since 21 November after Adani group’s exit. The stock hit a 52-week low of 171.19 on 16 March, amid muted financials for the nine months ended December (9MFY26), which added to the pressure.

But the worst may be over. Its March quarter (Q4FY26) business update reveals sales volumes grew by 13% year-on-year. This compares with just 1% volume growth in 9MFY26, pulling down FY26 growth to 5%. Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates AWL’s Q4 Ebitda growth at 20% year-on-year, vis-à-vis a similar drop in 9MFY26.

But the worst may be over. Its March quarter (Q4FY26) business update reveals sales volumes grew by 13% year-on-year. This compares with just 1% volume growth in 9MFY26, pulling down FY26 growth to 5%. Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates AWL’s Q4 Ebitda growth at 20% year-on-year, vis-à-vis a similar drop in 9MFY26.

Also Read | Marico finds earnings tailwind as peers battle cost shocks

Edible oil, which contributed 80% of AWL’s FY26 revenue, led Q4 show, clocking 17% volume growth aided by lower imports from neighbouring countries. It saw a modest 2% rise in 9MFY26. Value growth in Q4 was higher at 21%, helped by 4-5 price hike per litre taken by the edible oil industry in March.

Cost advantage

AWL benefits from access to the global linkages of its Singapore-based parent, Wilmar International. Also, ports-based processing units reduce logistics cost, helping them maintain about 20% share in the domestic market in a low-margin business. Edible oil Ebit margin fell 219 basis points year-on-year in 9MFY26 to 1.7% due to higher raw material costs.

Industry essentials, used as an ingredient in producing soaps, detergents, etc., volumes grew by 14%, versus 6% growth in 9MFY26. The segment contributed 12% of FY26 revenue. Some industrial essentials products are made from the by-products of the edible oil segment, providing AWL a cost advantage.

Also Read | Why is Escorts Kubota underperforming the booming tractor sector?

However, food & FMCG business remained subdued, clocking just 1% growth, slightly better than the 2% drop in 9MFY26, due to weak institutional exports. The segment is scaling up its retail network, after AWL exited the government-to-government business in Q4FY25.

The number of outlets rose by 14% in FY26, largely in rural areas, helping the branded rice business report 30% year-on-year growth in Q4FY26. Alternate channels, e-commerce, q-commerce and modern trade, saw continued traction, rising 43% in the quarter.

AWL’s valuations are appealing, with the stock trading at about 19 times FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. But investors must closely track the volatility in prices of raw materials, which form nearly 90% of sales. Besides, investments to scale the food & FMCG business may keep the segment’s margins under pressure in the near term.

Also Read | DMart expands aggressively. Key factors to watch
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAWL Agri shares down 36% since Adani's exit. Q4 update suggests worst is over
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