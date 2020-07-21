Axis Bank holds on to caution even as moratorium level falls

That said, Axis Bank has taken care that incremental loans go only to higher rated companies in the small and medium enterprises segment and the government’s credit guarantee scheme has given it comfort as well. As such, its SME book shrank by 7% year-on-year. “We have been able to offload weaker SME borrowers and given loans to only the better rated ones during the quarter," said Rajiv Anand, executive director at the bank.