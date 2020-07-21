Axis Bank holds on to caution even as moratorium level falls

Axis Bank holds on to caution even as moratorium level falls2 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Axis Bank seems to have taken this conservatism forward in the June quarter as well, although the commentary was a touch more sanguine this time around.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Axis Bank seems to have taken this conservatism forward in the June quarter as well, although the commentary was a touch more sanguine this time around.
Axis Bank was one of the most conservative voices when the coronavirus pandemic broke and the level of provisions in the March quarter was proof of this.
Axis Bank was one of the most conservative voices when the coronavirus pandemic broke and the level of provisions in the March quarter was proof of this.
The lender seems to have taken this conservatism forward in the June quarter as well, although the commentary was a touch more sanguine this time around.
The lender seems to have taken this conservatism forward in the June quarter as well, although the commentary was a touch more sanguine this time around.
The management believes that asset quality may turn for the better in the second half of FY21. The bank is seeing opportunities to lend to companies and even to the more vulnerable small businesses. During the quarter, its corporate loan book grew faster than retail and 29% of the incremental loans went to small businesses.
That said, Axis Bank has taken care that incremental loans go only to higher rated companies in the small and medium enterprises segment and the government’s credit guarantee scheme has given it comfort as well. As such, its SME book shrank by 7% year-on-year. “We have been able to offload weaker SME borrowers and given loans to only the better rated ones during the quarter," said Rajiv Anand, executive director at the bank.
In line with the trend among banks, Axis Bank too reported a fall in its moratorium levels. As of June end, 9.7% of its loan book was under moratorium as against about 25% two months back. The bank said that moratorium levels do not indicate asset quality and it would rather follow the recovery prospects of companies to see how much stress is out there.
For this, the bank is closely monitoring its loan accounts and making sure missed payments are not because of anything other than pandemic related disruptions.
The bank’s slippages have dropped but perhaps the moratorium has lent a hand here. Notwithstanding a general improvement in bad loan ratios and slippages, the bank preferred to make more provisions. In the June quarter, the private sector bank beefed up provisions by 15.8% year-on-year and provided ₹733 crore specifically towards pandemic risks over and above the ₹3000 crore made in the March quarter.
In short, the bank has ₹6,898 crore additional provisions over and above that of those needed for bad loans. Investors in all probability would solace in this conservatism.
That said, the road ahead is still uncertain and the management hasn’t given clear guidance this time either. In fact, managing director and chief executive officer Amitabh Chaudhry said that moratorium levels may have to be monitored as they can potentially move up.
One of the factors that should worry investors is the 1% year-on-year fall in operating profit. In fact, its operating profit has hardly grown in the past four quarters. Improving operating metrics hinges on how the lender is able to improve collections and keep a lid on provisions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated