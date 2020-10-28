Axis Bank on a provisioning spree  as  asset quality  worries linger on

Axis Bank kept up with its cautious approach to asset quality in the September quarter notwithstanding encouraging signs of recovery in its balance sheet.

Keeping with its provisioning spree, the third-largest private sector lender set aside ₹4,580.65 crore as provisions towards potential stress in addition to normal slippages. Of this, ₹1,864 crore was towards loans that the lender may end up restructuring to give relief to stressed borrowers.

Recall that the banking regulator has allowed lenders to restructure loans as a one-time deal after the moratorium relief concluded in August.

The provisioning by Axis Bank indicates that the proportion of loans that may end up getting restructured won’t be a large one. It also indicates that the lender is leaving nothing to chance as far as risks are concerned.

“We want to be the institution that has recognized potential risks and is ahead of the curve compared to the industry," Amitabh Chaudhury, managing director, Axis Bank, said in a media call.

Investors have appreciated the lender’s conservative approach in recent times, reflected in the 16% gains in the stock in the past three months. That the lender continues to keep up its insurance level against risks should comfort.

In total, the lender now has ₹10,839 crore buffer provision over and above its provision coverage ratio of 77%.

Investors would also note that the lender’s operating metrics have improved. Operating profit rose 16% from the previous quarter with core interest income rising 20%. That has led to a beat on the net profit front in the September quarter.

Loan growth held up at 14% year-on-year, but the caution on lending was visible. The lender’s small business portfolio has continued to shrink, indicating that beyond the credit guarantee schemes by the government, the bank is unwilling to take risk. In this, the lender is not an outlier as its peers such as HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd have shown a similar approach.

That said, there could be trouble for the bank on the asset quality side despite all its preparedness. While the lender has indicated that restructuring requests from borrowers are negligible, the time for asking lenient clauses on loans is available up to December-end. Further, its watchlist of stressed loans has climbed by ₹4,101 crore. In the September quarter, the lender saw its fresh slippages double from the previous quarter, a sign that stress has increased. Note that the moratorium and the forbearance on asset classification ended in August.

Perhaps, investors are aware that the bank is still not completely out of the woods in terms of asset quality. Despite recent gains, the stock has trailed its immediate peers and even the sectoral index. For its valuation to improve, the bank will need to bring down stress levels on its loan book and not merely keep providing for trouble ahead.

