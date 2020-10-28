Axis Bank on a provisioning spree  as  asset quality  worries linger on

That said, there could be trouble for the bank on the asset quality side despite all its preparedness. While the lender has indicated that restructuring requests from borrowers are negligible, the time for asking lenient clauses on loans is available up to December-end. Further, its watchlist of stressed loans has climbed by ₹4,101 crore. In the September quarter, the lender saw its fresh slippages double from the previous quarter, a sign that stress has increased. Note that the moratorium and the forbearance on asset classification ended in August.