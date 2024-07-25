Is Axis Bank's share price fall a knee-jerk reaction?
Summary
- Axis Bank investors seem concerned about the surge in the credit cost
- Personal loans and credit card loans grew much faster than the overall loan book growth
Axis Bank was the top loser among Nifty 50 stocks on Thursday, declining by about 6%. Despite a satisfactory show on key parameters in the June quarter (Q1FY25), investors seem more concerned about the surge in the credit cost. There is no clarity on whether the increase in credit cost is a one-off or beginning of a trend.