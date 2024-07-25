Is Axis Bank's share price fall a knee-jerk reaction?

Against this backdrop, Thursday’s fall in the share price appears to be more about unfair expectation of investors that the credit cost in future would remain at the trough level of FY24. Note that credit cost or provision for NPAs and slippages or fresh gross NPAs generally move in tandem. RBI’s Financial Stability Report says FY24 was the best year in the last 12 years with gross NPA of banks hitting a low of 2.8%.