Axis Bank Q3 profit beat has investors cheering. Margin recovery next test
Strong profit, deposit growth, and operational efficiency helped Axis Bank deliver strong profit for Q3, buoying investor sentiment. But, in a concern, net interest margin has remained under pressure.
Axis Bank’s investors heaved a sigh of relief after the lender delivered a strong profit beat for the December quarter (Q3FY26), following several quarters weighed down by one-offs and disappointments. Net profit rose 3% year-on-year to ₹6,490 crore, sharply surpassing estimates that had anticipated a decline. The stock surged over 5% on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,333.20 during trading hours.