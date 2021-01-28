Axis Bank’s bad loan problems drag on but lender sees better days in FY22

It is not over until it is over. A pandemic close to the heels of an adverse corporate loan cycle has stretched Axis Bank’s asset quality problems. The private sector lender had to set aside 75% of its operating profit as provisions in the December quarter which meant that its net profit dropped 36% from a year ago period.

Provisions rose 33% and most of its new stress emanated from the retail book. To start with, its gross bad loans as a percentage of the loan book rose to 4.55% excluding the impact of judicial standstill on bad loan recognition. Fresh slippages amounted to ₹6736 crore and over 80% of these were retail loans. Had it not been for the judicial forbearance, retail bad loans would be 2.4% instead of 0.5% for the lender. That the restructured pile was smaller at ₹2709 crore or 0.42% of the loan book is a blessing. This is far lower than the initially estimated ₹11,000 crore by the bank. Another upside on asset quality was the drop in its watchlist of stressed corporate loans.

In a call with the media on Wednesday, the management explained that much of the stress sprang from unsecured retail loans and loans to self-employed individuals. Small business loans too showed some stress. Another discomforting metric was loan write offs. Axis Bank wrote off ₹4242 crore worth of loans in the December quarter, nearly double than a year ago.

The upshot of this is the surge in provisions. The management said that it has stuck to its practice of providing upfront for all sorts of anticipated stress from the pandemic. Indeed, Axis Bank has preferred to err on caution for the past one year now, making large provisions upfront. But the fact that it still needed to make large provisions should make investors unease. The rising stress has not hit Axis Bank’s confidence over growing its retail loan book. The bank witnessed its highest ever retail loan disbursals in the month of December, the management said. For the December quarter, the bank reported a 9% growth in retail loans.

To be sure, a large part of retail book is secured mortgage loans but the unsecured portion does have an over 10% share. Meanwhile, the bank has said that it does not intend to chase corporate loans for the sake of growth. Stopping short of numeric forecasts, the management has sounded optimistic about FY22.

Analysts believe that stress has peaked for the bank and the outlook is promising. “We see lower tail risks for FY22-23 and this drives some upgrade to our earnings forecasts. Also the bank has contingent provisions of 2.0% of loans that can cushion earnings," wrote those at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a note. The lender’s valuations too seem to reflect most of its asset quality problems. The stock trades at a multiple of less than two times its estimated book value for FY22 which is lower than peers such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

