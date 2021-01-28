Axis Bank’s bad loan problems drag on but lender sees better days in FY22

Provisions rose 33% and most of its new stress emanated from the retail book. To start with, its gross bad loans as a percentage of the loan book rose to 4.55% excluding the impact of judicial standstill on bad loan recognition. Fresh slippages amounted to ₹6736 crore and over 80% of these were retail loans. Had it not been for the judicial forbearance, retail bad loans would be 2.4% instead of 0.5% for the lender. That the restructured pile was smaller at ₹2709 crore or 0.42% of the loan book is a blessing. This is far lower than the initially estimated ₹11,000 crore by the bank. Another upside on asset quality was the drop in its watchlist of stressed corporate loans.

