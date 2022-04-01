Axis Bank’s Citi biz buy no game changer soon

The Axis management expects Citi’s business to deliver a steady 1.6% RoA. The deal is expected to be return on equity (RoE) accretive to Axis Bank in 2024. Against this backdrop, the valuations of the deal are discomforting on cost and capital that needs to be invested, which works out to ₹17,300 crore, according to Jefferies’ estimates. “The all-inclusive cost of acquisition implies 21 times price-to-earnings on FY20 normalized earnings, which, in our view, is at a premium as Citibank’s standalone growth has been modest in India," said the Jefferies report.

