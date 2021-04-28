If anything is about to go wrong, it will go wrong. Perhaps this Murphy’s Law is what Axis Bank believes in, although its March quarter performance has given enough reasons for investors to expect better days ahead.

The private sector lender reported a sequential fall in its gross bad loan ratio, and its restructuring loan pile was less than 1% of the total portfolio. Fresh slippages for the March quarter at ₹5,285 crore, which analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd termed as marginally higher than expected. The management’s commentary showed optimism on the outlook notwithstanding the threat from the second wave of the pandemic.

What seems to have raised eyebrows among investors is the huge pile of provisioning that the lender has made against the pandemic related risks. As of March, Axis Bank held ₹12,000 crore as contingency provisions over and above that of existing bad loans. As such, its provisioning coverage ratio is high at 72%. Analysts have viewed this large provisioning buffer as a positive in terms of profitability in the coming quarters. While only time will tell whether the lender’s provisions would give enough power to the lender to ride out the second wave impact, a peer comparison shows Axis Bank in better light.

But a move to keep provisions high cuts both ways. Perhaps investors also view this as an overly cautious approach in the wake of the second wave. The question being asked is does Axis Bank know about risks that other lenders are not seeing. Despite the net profit beat, the lender’s shares were trading weak in early trade today.

That said, its provisions keep Axis Bank in a sweet spot. If the pandemic results in increased stress, the lender has the necessary insurance against it and in the advent of such risks not materialising, the lender can write back these provisions as profit. Ergo, most analysts have increased their earnings per share estimates for the bank. “Axis Bank has delivered a strong performance and appears well-positioned to report robust earnings traction. Moreover, moderation in fresh slippages, coupled with improved underwriting and an increasing retail mix, would help maintain strong credit cost control," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

While the net profit was boosted largely due to a sequential fall in provisioning, a healthy 11% growth in core interest income also supported. Shares of the lender have hardly gained in the past one month, but have outperformed that of the sector index because of the latter’s more than 3% fall.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.