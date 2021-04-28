Axis Bank’s Q4 cheers, but high contingent provisions raise eyebrows

What seems to have raised eyebrows among investors is the huge pile of provisioning that the lender has made against the pandemic related risks. As of March, Axis Bank held ₹12,000 crore as contingency provisions over and above that of existing bad loans. As such, its provisioning coverage ratio is high at 72%. Analysts have viewed this large provisioning buffer as a positive in terms of profitability in the coming quarters. While only time will tell whether the lender’s provisions would give enough power to the lender to ride out the second wave impact, a peer comparison shows Axis Bank in better light.