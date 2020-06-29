Axis Bank’s rating downgrade a temporary headache for investors

The damage to Axis Bank would be limited to its foreign currency notes that it issued in the past under the medium-term note programme. As of December 2019, Axis Bank had an outstanding foreign currency notes of $1.9 billion, the bank said in an investor presentation in November last year. To be sure, some long-term investors who no longer can hold Axis Bank foreign currency notes because of the rating downgrade may dump them in the market. Here too the effect seems to be minimal. The lender’s notes maturing in 2027 last changed hands on 26 June at 6.96%, which was marginally higher than 6.95% dealt the previous day.