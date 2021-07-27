Axis Bank’s valuations wait for a growth boost amid stress

Axis Bank reported an increase in fresh slippages to ₹6518 crore, 80% of which were from the retail book. The management indicated that while stress is primarily from the retail loan portfolio, the bank is comfortable with its lending strategy towards this category. Indeed, the bank didn’t lend much during the quarter to avoid an increase in stress. Also, secured home loans form 37% of the portfolio and 80% of the overall loan disbursements were secured. That said, analysts believe that the retail book needs close monitoring given the threat of a potential third wave. What brings comfort is the bank’s provisioning levels. Axis Bank’s provision coverage ratio remained above 70% and the lender has ₹5012 crore specifically towards pandemic risks. “While slippages could remain elevated in the near term, a healthy PCR of 70%, coupled with an additional provision buffer of 2% (including standard provisions) is likely to protect the Balance Sheet against any potential stress," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.