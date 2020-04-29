Axis Bank’s view from the window is a covid-19 obscurity

How many windows does a banker need to look out from for a clear view? Only one and Axis Bank chief Amitabh Chaudhury is not liking what he sees.

With economic activity beyond essentials in a standstill due to covid-19, Axis Bank saw that it is prudent to set aside a large amount towards future risk rather than show a quarterly profit for the three months ended March. No point in showing profits when you cannot even share it with shareholders as the regulator has told banks not to declare dividend.

Investors are surely annoyed by the net loss of ₹1388 crore and the near 3% fall in the stock in early trade shows this. But the fact that it comes on the back of a ₹3000 crore provision towards covid-19 should give some succour.

But here is the other side of the coin. Chaudhury said that the regulatory mandate on provisions for covid-19 was just a sliver of what the bank has made. If Axis Bank had stuck to regulatory requirement, it would have made a provision of a mere ₹73 crore.

Not only the lender’s peers look too optimistic in their assessment now, even the regulator looks sanguine.

Is the situation that dire? Chaudhury has reasons to believe so.

In a media call, he said that the bank’s watchlist of dodgy loans could increase and both its corporate and retail loan book could see an increase in delinquencies. “We believe this crisis will be long drawn out and will impact on all sectors of the economy," he said.

Analysts seem to agree too. The lockdown is expected to increase the bank’s bad loan pile, and keep loan growth benign. The watchlist has been declining and was ₹6528 crore as of March.

Meanwhile, what the lender is willing to do is help out its genuine borrowers weather the lockdown. About 25% of its borrowers have opted for the interest holiday. It has also participated in the targeted long-term repos of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and used the funds to buy corporate bonds of non-bank lenders.

That said, Chaudhury isn’t ready to take more risk. The bank has stuck to high-rated corporates and avoided those below AA rating.

For Axis Bank investors, it is a mixed picture. The bank has performed well on operating metrics with healthy credit and deposit growth. It has enough insurance against a sharp impact from the lockdown. It is also planning to increase its exposure to insurance industry by increasing its stake in Max Life Insurance to 30%. This would mean its fee income could get some cushion. After the 22% increase in its share price since the lockdown announcement, the scrip trades at a modest multiple of 1.2 times estimated book value for FY21. Analysts believe the Max Life Insurance stake could add to the bank’s value.

That said, only time will tell whether Axis Bank has been prudent or erred on caution while assessing covid-19 impact. After all, a view from a narrow window also tends to be narrow.

