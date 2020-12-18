Axis Bank sticks to its caution script and so do its investors

But the commentary from the management has been more cautious than that of rivals such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Even in Thursday’s media interaction, the management stuck to caution. The bank is right in its guarded approach. Economic indicators have been mixed, with some sectors still showing pain. Employment and wages have taken a huge hit and the recovery in both is patchy. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) consumer sentiment survey has shown that Indians remain pessimistic over future employment and income prospects. “Given the fact that a lot of people lost their jobs, some had to take salary cuts and some industries were badly affected, these will have some impact on delinquency and portfolio collections," said Sumit Bali, head of retail lending at Axis Bank at Thursday’s interaction.