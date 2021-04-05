Back from the brink, Yes Bank reinstates its deposit base but loans flounder

The bank reported a 54.2% increase in its deposits for FY21 to ₹1.62 trillion as of March. To put this jump in perspective, we should note that Yes Bank’s deposit base had more than halved during FY20 in the aftermath of a crisis. Imprudent decisions by the former promoters, at times involving fraudulent activities had brought the bank on the brink of collapse. A rescue package put together by the regulator that involved a new management and capital infusion has put it on the path of recovery. Ergo, the lender has turned around its deposit base with trust coming back to the bank. That said, Yes Bank’s low cost deposits form just 27% of total deposits. In short, the bank ended up missing the big household savings inflow into bank deposits in the wake of the pandemic. Most of the lender’s peers have witnessed a sharp surge in deposits. For instance, Federal Bank showed an increase in the proportion of current and savings accounts deposits to 33.8%. Large peers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are expected to report even bigger ratios.

