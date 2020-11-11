Bad loans are not going away soon for India’s banks

Further, the gross bad loan pile of the September quarter is understated due to two forbearances. One is a straight standstill on declaring loans as bad by the Supreme Court in a petition involving compound interest. Until the court gives a verdict, the standstill continues. A Mint story on 9 November says that at least ₹26,000 crore worth of loans that could have turned bad benefited due to the court’s standstill. Another forbearance is from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on loans under moratorium. Note that the moratorium ended on 30 August. Retail loan customers would have seen their skipped equated monthly instalments (EMI) get added to their total loan outstanding. Payment of the September EMI would have kept them as standard account. To be sure, it shows that there is no widespread stress in retail. But that cannot be said about loans to small businesses.