Bajaj Auto Ltd put up a good show in a tough March quarter (Q4FY23), beating the double whammy of muted export market sentiment and weak demand in the domestic entry-level motorcycle segment. Although the automaker’s total sales volume in Q4 fell by 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), net realization per vehicle hit a multi-quarter high.

This was largely due to a favourable product mix, which also led to 215 basis points y-o-y increase in operating margin to 19.3%.The share of high-margin three-wheelers and spare parts rose in Q4. There was also an increase in the mix of premium vehicles in the domestic market.

But one swallow does not make a summer. The lever of a richer product mix seen in Q4 may not be available going forward. “We believe that once volumes revive, even the current favourable mix will normalize," said analysts at HDFC Securities in a report on 26 April.

Take for instance, export markets. In an earnings call, the Bajaj management said the impact in Nigeria from election-related unrest and demonetization was severe in February, which heavily weighed on demand. But post-election, demand rebounded in March and in April, demand appears even better, the management said.

Retail sales in other export markets was slightly better in Q4 sequentially. According to the management, this indicates bottoming out of the weakness in demand that commenced at the beginning of FY23. Note that the share of export volume stood at 46% in FY23 versus 58% in FY22. While there is some respite on export markets’ outlook, the unavailability of dollars remains a concern. In this backdrop, Bajaj’s large presence in export markets versus peers puts it at a disadvantage.

Coming to the domestic market, Bajaj expects the premiumization trend to drive industry growth of 6-8% over the next few quarters. In the entry-level segment, Bajaj is focusing on Platina 110ABS. But here, it faces incremental competition from the recently-launched Honda Shine 100. To be sure, Bajaj’s motorcycle market share slipped 90 basis points y-o-y in FY23 to 17.3%, point out analysts from Jefferies India. “The upcoming launch of new motorcycles, jointly developed with British bike-maker Triumph, could boost volumes and market share in premium motorcycle," they added.

As far as the electric vehicle (EV) segment is concerned, Bajaj aims to expand footprint in FY24. The restructured EV supply chain would ensure availability of 10,000 electric Chetak scooters per month from June onwards. In the three-wheeler segment, Bajaj plans to do a limited launch of passenger and cargo electric three-wheelers by the end of this month. While this augurs well given the shift in the industry to sustainable options, an increasing share of EVs would dilute margins, at least in the near-term. Besides, margin has other pressures. The raw material basket is a mixed bag. Some commodities such as aluminium, copper and nickel are seeing an increase in costs. On the other hand, costs of inputs such as rubber, electrical parts, polypropylene and foam are softening. The incremental inflation from increase in input costs and transition to new norms is about 1.5%. Bajaj has taken a price hike to cover two-thirds of that cost. Now, factoring in a higher average selling price, Bajaj’s FY24/25 earnings estimates have been raised by analysts. But given the uncertainties, analysts maintain a cautious stance. Nonetheless, shares of Bajaj Auto have risen by nearly 19% in 2023 so far, but the road ahead may not be smooth. “Post the recent rally, we believe most of the positives are already being factored in at current market price," said the Kotak report.

