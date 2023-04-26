Bajaj Auto’s Q4 tailwinds set to ebb1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Although the automaker’s total sales volume in Q4 fell by 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), net realization per vehicle hit a multi-quarter high.
Bajaj Auto Ltd put up a good show in a tough March quarter (Q4FY23), beating the double whammy of muted export market sentiment and weak demand in the domestic entry-level motorcycle segment. Although the automaker’s total sales volume in Q4 fell by 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), net realization per vehicle hit a multi-quarter high.
