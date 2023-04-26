Bajaj Auto’s Q4 tailwinds set to ebb

As far as the electric vehicle (EV) segment is concerned, Bajaj aims to expand footprint in FY24. The restructured EV supply chain would ensure availability of 10,000 electric Chetak scooters per month from June onwards. In the three-wheeler segment, Bajaj plans to do a limited launch of passenger and cargo electric three-wheelers by the end of this month. While this augurs well given the shift in the industry to sustainable options, an increasing share of EVs would dilute margins, at least in the near-term. Besides, margin has other pressures. The raw material basket is a mixed bag. Some commodities such as aluminium, copper and nickel are seeing an increase in costs. On the other hand, costs of inputs such as rubber, electrical parts, polypropylene and foam are softening. The incremental inflation from increase in input costs and transition to new norms is about 1.5%. Bajaj has taken a price hike to cover two-thirds of that cost. Now, factoring in a higher average selling price, Bajaj’s FY24/25 earnings estimates have been raised by analysts. But given the uncertainties, analysts maintain a cautious stance. Nonetheless, shares of Bajaj Auto have risen by nearly 19% in 2023 so far, but the road ahead may not be smooth. “Post the recent rally, we believe most of the positives are already being factored in at current market price," said the Kotak report.