Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Bajaj Auto braved challenges in Q1 but it’s a rocky road ahead

Bajaj Auto braved challenges in Q1 but it’s a rocky road ahead

Bajaj Auto said its domestic business was hit the hardest due to semiconductor shortage. Photo: Bloomberg 
2 min read . 02:31 PM ISTVineetha Sampath

  • Bajaj Auto expects the positive impact of softening costs of metals to be reflected in Q2. But energy costs continue to remain elevated, which is a key concern.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bajaj Auto Ltd faced numerous challenges in the June quarter (Q1FY23). For one, the semiconductor shortage hurt volumes as they declined by 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 933,646 units. 

Bajaj Auto Ltd faced numerous challenges in the June quarter (Q1FY23). For one, the semiconductor shortage hurt volumes as they declined by 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 933,646 units. 

In its Q1 earnings call, held on Wednesday morning, Bajaj Auto said its domestic business was hit the hardest due to this crisis which resulted in depletion of channel stock and hence loss in retail market share.

In its Q1 earnings call, held on Wednesday morning, Bajaj Auto said its domestic business was hit the hardest due to this crisis which resulted in depletion of channel stock and hence loss in retail market share.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

But this meant a higher contribution from the export business which fetches higher margins. This coupled with price hikes and favourable exchange rate led to an increase in net realization per vehicle by 17% y-o-y and 5% sequentially to 85,739 in Q1. This translated into gross profit per vehicle of 23,856, a multi-quarter high.

However, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin contracted by 90 basis points (bps) sequentially to 16.2% due to operating deleverage. One basis point is 0.01%. Bajaj Auto faced headwinds from higher commodity costs, especially in the first half of the quarter.

Even so, Ebitda margin was slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates. For instance, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had forecasted the measure at 15.7%.

Going ahead, the company expects the positive impact of the softening costs of metals to be reflected in Q2. But energy costs continue to remain elevated, which is a key concern. The company expects the material inflation to be around 1-1.5% of sales in Q2, down from 3% of sales in Q1.

On the demand front, the company sees an improvement in the situation. The demand environment in urban and semi-urban areas is better off than rural areas, currently. With monsoon expected to pick up pace, demand in rural areas is likely to get better.

With respect to some export markets, the management sees weakening macros led by unavailability of dollars and aggravated by inflation. “We expect turbulence in its exports business amid slowdown in few geographies," said analysts at Reliance Securities in a results first-cut note. The analysts see a significant cut in high margin exports business, slower recovery in domestic business and loss of market share in domestic and overseas for Bajaj Auto.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to the company, supplies are trailing demand in the short term. The chip shortage situation is likely to ease as Bajaj Auto has new suppliers on board. It further added that May was the worst hit while the ensuing months are better sequentially. Their primary focus in Q2 would be to build inventory back to normal levels.

Meanwhile, in the past one year, shares of Bajaj Auto have risen only 1% in contrast to a 21% rise in the Nifty Auto index. Regaining its lost market share amid an intense competitive environment in the premium segment would be a key trigger for the stock.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.