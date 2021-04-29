Bajaj Auto clocks a decent Q4, but cost inflation is back to haunt

In a post-earnings conference call, the management said that the contribution from its 125cc segment has risen from 46% in FY20 to 60% in Q4FY21, courtesy the success of Bajaj Pulsar 125cc model. In this segment, its market share has improved from 7% in FY20 to 19% in Q4FY21. Further, the management said that exports remain robust and expects FY22 to be one of the best years.