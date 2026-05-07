Investors of Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp stocks have little to complain about their March quarter (Q4FY26) performances. After all, Bajaj and Hero’s Ebitda grew by 36% and 31% year-on-year, respectively, to ₹3,323 crore and ₹1,856 crore.
Bajaj’s export strength may not be enough to justify steep valuation premium over Hero
SummaryBajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp reported impressive Q4FY26 earnings, with Ebitda growth of 36% and 31%, respectively. Both companies successfully navigated high input costs through strategic pricing and robust sales. What factors contributed to their strong performance and what challenges lie ahead?
Investors of Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp stocks have little to complain about their March quarter (Q4FY26) performances. After all, Bajaj and Hero’s Ebitda grew by 36% and 31% year-on-year, respectively, to ₹3,323 crore and ₹1,856 crore.
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