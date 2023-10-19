After Sep qtr blitz, Bajaj Auto’s profitability engines may cool
SummaryOn a year-on-year and sequential basis, Bajaj saw standalone Ebitda margin expansion of 255 basis points (bps) and 84 bps, respectively, to 19.8% in Q2.
The Bajaj Auto Ltd stock was the top gainer among Nifty 50 stocks on Thursday, closing almost 7% up. The excitement is understandable. The September quarter (Q2FY24) profitability has been stellar as better product mix and lower commodity costs boosted margin performance. Further, the management commentary on the outlook is positive.