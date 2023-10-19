After Sep qtr blitz, Bajaj Auto’s profitability engines may cool

On a year-on-year and sequential basis, Bajaj saw standalone Ebitda margin expansion of 255 basis points (bps) and 84 bps, respectively, to 19.8% in Q2. This meant Bajaj’s Ebitda increased by 21% year-on-year to ₹2,133 crore. Jefferies India’s analysts reckon that Q2 Ebitda was at an “all-time high" and Ebitda per vehicle, which was up 6% sequentially, was also at a new high. One factor that aided Q2 margin was the rise in the share of three-wheelers (3Ws) in the sales mix. On the other hand, operating revenue growth of 5.6% year-on-year to ₹10,777 crore is a tad underwhelming. Growth was entirely driven by price realizations considering that sales volume had dropped by 8%. Here, volumes of two-wheelers (domestic plus exports) and 3W exports, fell.

