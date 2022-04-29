Bajaj Auto races ahead but margin pressures linger

Of course, price hikes came to the rescue, too, along with the deferral of the impact of high input costs, which will reflect in the first quarter of FY23. In an analysts’ call, the company’s management said it prioritized chip usage towards higher profitability products and markets. True, the semiconductor shortage did hurt in Q4 as production dipped by 15-20%. This crisis would cause a temporary market share loss in the June quarter, which the company expects to recover in the following three months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}