Bajaj Auto’s exports continue to skid, show September volumes

As things stand, shares of Bajaj Auto are about 16% below their 52-week high of ₹4,131.75 apiece seen last month. Meaningful upsides hereon would depend on growth in volumes and margin performance. A better situation in the export markets is vital for growth in margins as the export business is comparatively a high-margin one. As such, it remains to be seen how the margins pan out in Q2 as the meaningful benefit from easing commodity costs are expected to reflect in the financials only from Q3 onwards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}