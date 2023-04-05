One pain point for the investors in shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd has been the sombre demand in its export markets. With no respite on this front for a while, the automaker has ended the financial year (FY23) on a rather subdued note.

In the month of March, Bajaj Auto’s export volumes in the two-wheeler segment dropped by 36.5% year-on-year. This marks the ninth consecutive year-on-year fall. The export markets continue to face headwinds from a devaluation of local currencies and the unavailability of dollars.

In the three-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto’s export volumes fell for the seventh consecutive time in March. A reducing share of export business is undesirable as the segment is a high-margin one.

Note that overall exports in FY23 have declined by 27% year-on-year. Against this backdrop, all eyes would be on the margin performance in FY23 with the share of total export volume falling to 46% from 58% in FY22.

This is akin to the trend seen in its peers such as TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The two-wheeler export volume share of these two companies in FY23 is lower by 870 basis points and 284 basis points, respectively. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

However, there is a silver lining as the performance of two-wheeler makers in the domestic markets has been encouraging. Bajaj Auto, TVS and Hero saw a sequential rise in domestic volumes in March. Given this, it remains to be seen if this momentum is sustained as a meaningful rebound in domestic demand is yet to take place. Note that the total two-wheeler volumes of these automakers are still below the levels seen in March 2019, which is pre-Covid.

To be sure, shares of Bajaj Auto have risen at a slower pace of 4.5% in the last year. On the other hand, the sectoral index, Nifty Auto, gained by 13% in the same period. Consistent growth in volumes and an upward margin trajectory holds key to significant triggers in the stock. Also, demand improvement in export markets would aid investor sentiments.

