Bajaj Auto saw a bumpy ride in FY23 thanks to dull export markets

However, there is a silver lining as the performance of two-wheeler makers in the domestic markets has been encouraging. Bajaj Auto, TVS and Hero saw a sequential rise in domestic volumes in March. Given this, it remains to be seen if this momentum is sustained as a meaningful rebound in domestic demand is yet to take place. Note that the total two-wheeler volumes of these automakers are still below the levels seen in March 2019, which is pre-Covid.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}