Bajaj Auto Ltd’s shares have declined by a fourth so far this year, which puts it in a better position than some peers. The Nifty Auto index, in comparison, has fallen more than 34% year till date.

Bajaj Auto’s investors are drawing some comfort from the steady rise in its two-wheeler exports, which helped offset weak domestic sales. In FY20, two-wheeler exports rose to 47% of volumes, up from 40% in FY19. While domestic two-wheeler sales fell 18%, exports rose 10% in FY20. In March, two-wheeler exports rose 9% even as domestic sales plunged 55%.

Riding on this hope, the Street expects the company to be an outperformer in the March quarter (Q4 FY20) in the two-wheeler segment. “We expect the company to report a lower decline in profit after tax due to exports and the favourable exchange rate," said Mitul Shah, vice president (research) at Reliance Securities Ltd.

Overseas boost.

The brokerage firm expects 16% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which is less severe than that of peers such as Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

However, the road ahead for exports is beginning to look slippery for both two-wheelers and three-wheelers. In fact, three-wheeler exports dropped by 56% in March from a year ago due to regulatory constraints in Egypt.

“We believe covid-19 and the oil price drop will impact demand in both India and the exports market. Exports markets dependent on commodity trade and the resultant currency or balance of payment crisis may retard exports for the next few quarters...," said Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a report.

Some analysts expect a flattish growth in Bajaj Auto’s overall exports for FY21 due to a drop in volumes to Latin America, Africa and some South-East Asian countries because of the same reasons.

Meanwhile, the domestic scenario continues to be an uphill ride for the two-wheeler industry as a whole. The nationwide lockdown, job losses and salary cuts will adversely impact consumer discretionary spends for at least the next two quarters. Further, the cost of Bharat Stage-VI transition is highest for two-wheelers among auto segments, which makes things worse during such trying times.

For now, the only ray of hope is a good monsoon and hope of greater resilience in rural incomes. This could contain the drop in two-wheeler sales, even if it’s only after a couple of quarters.

Meanwhile, another factor that has helped the Bajaj Auto stock is that the company has a fairly strong balance sheet to weather the storm. After correcting by a fourth this year, the stock trades at a 20% discount to its 10-year average price-to-earnings multiple.