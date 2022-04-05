Bajaj Auto's March sales volume worst hit among two-wheeler companies

For Bajaj Auto, “About 15% increase in raw material basket cost would require a price hike of about ₹9000/unit, to keep gross profit/unit neutral," added the ICICI Securities report. The majority of cost inflation would get reflected from Q1FY23 onwards. Consequently, analysts at ICICI Securities are reducing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin estimates for FY23 by about 300 basis points to 14.5%. One basis point is 0.01%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}