Bajaj Auto’s Q2 results show a much smoother ride post the lockdown

Bajaj Auto Ltd’s second-quarter revenues have picked up well sequentially as festival season pre-stocking has been pushing volumes. Its revenue growth accelerated 7% year-on-year and is quite decent considering its three-wheeler segment has been impacted badly by covid-19. While revenues were just about a wee bit short of analysts’ expectations, the stock is holding up quite well and was flat on Thursday.

Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales pickup is quite understandable given that personal mobility is the theme driving sales. The 0.55 million two-wheeler volume sales have shown a decent 6% increase over the year-ago period. However, three-wheeler sales have taken a hit due to social distancing norms. In fact, three-wheeler volumes dipped a sharp 78% y-o-y in Q2.

That dragged down overall volumes by about 10% y-o-y. Nevertheless, the Street sees the growth as quite reasonable considering the covid-19 circumstances. Exports during the quarter dipped marginally by about 12% y-o-y in Q2, but have been improving in the last two months.

Analysts say that realizations have been higher on account of BS-VI price hikes. On the whole, the firm also saw improved sales of some of its high end-products such as Pulsar and KTM. Analysts are expecting festival season sales to pick up for two-wheelers, while exports are also expected to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Post the pandemic, the company's fixed cost optimization programme seems to have paid off. The firm’s Ebitda margin profile showed an improvement over the year-ago quarter. In fact, operating margins increased 110 basis points over the year-ago quarter to17.7. Analysts say that margins could remain better in the coming quarters as well. One highlight is that operating profit per vehicle has also expanded this quarter by about 10% over the year-ago period, but that is because of a better mix of higher-margin products.

“Margins have improved quite well and some of the cost optimization programmes are paying off. The margin profile should remain healthy in the coming quarters, as exports are doing well, and the domestic festival season sales could pick up," said Abhishek Jain, auto analyst, Dolat Capital Markets.

The Bajaj Auto stock has recovered quite well post the lockdown and is just about 9% away from its pre-pandemic highs. However, the stock’s valuations have increased to about 21 times trailing 12-month earnings lately, but seems fair. The festival season demand and a pickup in earnings hold the key for valuations to improve in the next few quarters.





NSE BSE 200132 listElement-graph-11603364350244-200132

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via